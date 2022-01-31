“Morning”: Laura Dern, Noah Jupe e Benedict Cumberbatch nel cast (Di lunedì 31 gennaio 2022) Secondo Deadline, la vincitrice dell’Oscar e del BAFTA Laura Dern (Big Little Lies), la star di A Quiet Place Noah Jupe e il candidato all’Oscar Benedict Cumberbatch (The Imitation Game) saranno i protagonisti del nuovo progetto di Justin Kurzel (Nitram), Morning. Di cosa parla “Morning”? Il film è ambientato in un futuro prossimo in cui la società ha una pillola che elimina il bisogno di dormire. Con l’aiuto aggiuntivo di un sole artificiale, non c’è fine alla luce del giorno del mattino, alla vita e al lavoro. Tuttavia, quando una giovane generazione cresce priva del mondo del sonno, considera la possibilità di ribellarsi per reclamare i propri sogni. cast tecnico Morning è stato scritto dallo scrittore ...Leggi su spettacolo.periodicodaily
Benedict Cumberbatch, Laura Dern Set for Futuristic Feature ‘Morning’Benedict Cumberbatch, Laura Dern and Noah Jupe are set to star in “Morning,” an upcoming feature from “Assassin’s Creed” director Justin Kurzel. Dern (“Marriage Story”) and Jupe (“A Quiet Place”) will ...
