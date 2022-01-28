Masters of the Universe: Kyle Allen protagonista del film live-action (Di venerdì 28 gennaio 2022) L'attore Kyle Allen sarà il protagonista del film live-action Masters of the Universe, che verrà prodotto per Netflix. Masters of the Universe diventerà un film live-action e il protagonista del progetto, destinato a Netflix, sarà l'attore Kyle Allen. Il lungometraggio si ispira alla serie animata e alla linea di giocattoli dedicata alle avventure ambientate nel regno di Eternia. A scrivere la sceneggiatura di Masters of the Universe sarà David Callaham, già autore di Shang-Chi e la Leggenda dei Dieci Anelli. La regia, invece, è stata affidata ai Nee Brothers (The Lost City). ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di venerdì 28 gennaio 2022) L'attoresarà ildelof the, che verrà prodotto per Netflix.of thediventerà une ildel progetto, destinato a Netflix, sarà l'attore. Il lungometraggio si ispira alla serie animata e alla linea di giocattoli dedicata alle avventure ambientate nel regno di Eternia. A scrivere la sceneggiatura diof thesarà David Callaham, già autore di Shang-Chi e la Leggenda dei Dieci Anelli. La regia, invece, è stata affidata ai Nee Brothers (The Lost City). ...

