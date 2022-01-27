Xiaomi annuncia la serie Redmi Note 11 IDEE OUT OF THE BOX PER SAN VALENTINOOverwatch - è arrivato il Capodanno Lunare 2022Windows 11: al via gli aggiornamenti della fase finaleLEGO Ideas Sonic The Hedgehog Green Hill Zone RecensioneHUAWEI WATCH GT RUNNER: LA CORSA DIVENTA PROFESSIONALE Come scegliere un servizio di hosting professionaleHUAWEI P50 Pro: LA FOTOGRAFIA ENTRA IN UNA NUOVA ERA Pierpaolo Sileri ai no-vax : Gli renderemo la vita difficile, sono ...New Tales - nasce un nuovo sviluppatore ed editoreUltime Blog

ReCarbon completes USD 25 million Series B-1 funding round with strategic and financial investors

Silicon Valley decarbonization solutions company announces global partnerships with major industry ...

ReCarbon completes USD 25 million Series B-1 funding round with strategic and financial investors (Di giovedì 27 gennaio 2022) Silicon Valley decarbonization solutions company announces global partnerships with major industry leaders SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 ReCarbon, (https://ReCarboninc.com) the developer of a revolutionary greenhouse gas utilization technology platform, announces today the closing of its Series B-1 funding round.  In addition, ReCarbon welcomes two important partners, POSCO, one of the largest steel companies in the world, and GS Holdings Corporation, a Fortune 500 energy and utility company. ReCarbon Founder and CEO, Dr. Jay Kim said, "We envision ReCarbon as a foundation for global climate-positive, decarbonization solutions.  We are thrilled to close this funding round and to ...
