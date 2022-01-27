ReCarbon completes USD 25 million Series B-1 funding round with strategic and financial investors (Di giovedì 27 gennaio 2022) Silicon Valley decarbonization solutions company announces global partnerships with major industry leaders SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/
ReCarbon, (https://ReCarboninc.com) the developer of a revolutionary greenhouse gas utilization technology platform, announces today the closing of its Series B-1 funding round. In addition, ReCarbon welcomes two important partners, POSCO, one of the largest steel companies in the world, and GS Holdings Corporation, a Fortune 500 energy and utility company. ReCarbon Founder and CEO, Dr. Jay Kim said, "We envision ReCarbon as a foundation for global climate-positive, decarbonization solutions. We are thrilled to close this funding round and to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
