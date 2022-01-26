Viterra Limited to acquire Gavilon (Di mercoledì 26 gennaio 2022) ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Viterra Limited (Viterra) is pleased to announce that it, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into a stock purchase agreement with Marubeni America Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation, to acquire the grain and ingredients business of Gavilon Agriculture Investment, Inc. (Gavilon). The agreed purchase price for the acquisition of Gavilon is US $1.125 billion, plus working capital, and is subject to certain customary purchase price adjustments. Gavilon is based in Omaha, Nebraska, USA and originates, stores and distributes grains, oilseeds, as well as feed and food ingredients, to food manufacturers, livestock producers, poultry processors, soybean processors and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
