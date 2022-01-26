HUAWEI WATCH GT RUNNER: LA CORSA DIVENTA PROFESSIONALE Come scegliere un servizio di hosting professionaleHUAWEI P50 Pro: LA FOTOGRAFIA ENTRA IN UNA NUOVA ERA Pierpaolo Sileri ai no-vax : Gli renderemo la vita difficile, sono ...New Tales - nasce un nuovo sviluppatore ed editoreSciopero tabaccai : Non controlleremo il Green pass ai clientiUsa : indagini su falsi elettori Donald TrumpAustralian Open : Jannik Sinner perde con Stefanos TsitsipasLite in famiglia a Licata : 4 vittimeThe Sims e Pabllo Vittar creano stili di Colori con Carnevale KitUltime Blog

Viterra Limited to acquire Gavilon

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viterra Limited (Viterra) is pleased to announce ...

zazoom
Commenta
Viterra Limited to acquire Gavilon (Di mercoledì 26 gennaio 2022) ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Viterra Limited (Viterra) is pleased to announce that it, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into a stock purchase agreement with Marubeni America Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation, to acquire the grain and ingredients business of Gavilon Agriculture Investment, Inc. (Gavilon). The agreed purchase price for the acquisition of Gavilon is US $1.125 billion, plus working capital, and is subject to certain customary purchase price adjustments. Gavilon is based in Omaha, Nebraska, USA and originates, stores and distributes grains, oilseeds, as well as feed and food ingredients, to food manufacturers, livestock producers, poultry processors, soybean processors and ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Viterra Limited
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Viterra Limited Viterra Limited acquire Gavilon