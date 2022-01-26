New agreement between Saudi Ministry of Culture and Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group opens door for major new productions in the Kingdom

(Di mercoledì 26 gennaio 2022) - -duset to bring some of its top shows and award-winning performances toArabia. - Thewithduwill further the cultural ecosystem asArabia's performing arts sector expands. -will see the two parties develop a plan to establish a regionaldutraining academy and office. RIYADH,Arabia, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/A newtheofanddupaves the way for the renowned organization to bring some of its top shows and ...

Advertising

azzaro_gabriele : Onufrio e Barazzetta, sto nucleare non se lo incula più nessuno. La vostra voce da esperti si fa sentire… - Orgetorix : Zero New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Shanghai -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : New agreement

...- forward approach is a model for the future of the profession.' Riskalyze's enterprise...on the heels of Riskalyze's recent appointments of Laurie Schultz and Tricia Rothschild as its...25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Abetween the Ministry of Culture and Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group paves the way for the renowned organization to bring some of its top shows and award ...The stay came after a day of confusion, in which some New York school districts — particularly in areas that lean Republican — rushed to make masks optional for students and teachers, and state ...Cirque du Soleil set to bring some of its top shows and award-winning performances to Saudi Arabia. - The agreement with Cirque du Soleil will ...