New agreement between Saudi Ministry of Culture and Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group opens door for major new productions in the Kingdom (Di mercoledì 26 gennaio 2022) - - Cirque du Soleil set to bring some of its top shows and award-winning performances to Saudi Arabia. - The agreement with Cirque du Soleil will further the cultural ecosystem as Saudi Arabia's performing arts sector expands. - agreement will see the two parties develop a plan to establish a regional Cirque du Soleil training academy and office. RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/
