Kathryn Kates | attrice di Seinfeld e I molti santi del New Jersey | morta a 73 anni

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Kathryn Kates

Cinematographe.it - FilmIsNow

, attrice caratterista veterana apparsa in Orange Is the New Black, Seinfeld e Law & Order: SVU a suo nome, è morta il il 22 gennaio 2022 a 73 anni in Florida dopo una lunga battaglia ...Come riportato da diverse testate internazionali, è scomparsa all'età di 73 anni, attrice americana apparsa in numerosissime serie televisive di successo, dato che il suo principale mondo era quello del piccolo schermo, senza per questo disdegnare il mondo del ...The US actress was described as a “powerful force of nature” with “enough patience to fill 10 ships”. Announcing her death on Instagram Headline talent agency said: “Our mighty @officialkathrynkates ...Orange Is The New Black and Seinfeld actress Kathryn Kates has died, according to her representatives. The US actress was described as a “powerful force of nature” with “enough patience to fill 10 ...