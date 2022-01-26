HUAWEI WATCH GT RUNNER: LA CORSA DIVENTA PROFESSIONALE Come scegliere un servizio di hosting professionaleHUAWEI P50 Pro: LA FOTOGRAFIA ENTRA IN UNA NUOVA ERA Pierpaolo Sileri ai no-vax : Gli renderemo la vita difficile, sono ...New Tales - nasce un nuovo sviluppatore ed editoreSciopero tabaccai : Non controlleremo il Green pass ai clientiUsa : indagini su falsi elettori Donald TrumpAustralian Open : Jannik Sinner perde con Stefanos TsitsipasLite in famiglia a Licata : 4 vittimeThe Sims e Pabllo Vittar creano stili di Colori con Carnevale KitUltime Blog

Kathryn Kates | attrice di Seinfeld e I molti santi del New Jersey | morta a 73 anni

Kathryn Kates, attrice di Seinfeld e I molti santi del New Jersey, è morta il 22 gennaio 2022 a 73 anni ...

Kathryn Kates, attrice di Seinfeld e I molti santi del New Jersey, morta a 73 anni (Di mercoledì 26 gennaio 2022) Kathryn Kates, attrice di Seinfeld e I molti santi del New Jersey, è morta il 22 gennaio 2022 a 73 anni in Florida dopo una lunga battaglia con un tumore ai polmoni. Kathryn Kates, attrice caratterista veterana apparsa in Orange Is the New Black, Seinfeld e Law & Order: SVU a suo nome, è morta il il 22 gennaio 2022 a 73 anni in Florida dopo una lunga battaglia con un tumore ai polmoni. La notizia è stata confermata a People dai portavoce dell'attrice. Il manager dell'artista Bob McGowan ha scritto in un'e-mail: "Il mio cuore è spezzato, era la migliore. Per tutto il tempo in cui è stata malata, non si è mai ...
Kathryn Kates: Orange Is The New Black and Seinfeld actress dies

The US actress was described as a “powerful force of nature” with “enough patience to fill 10 ships”. Announcing her death on Instagram Headline talent agency said: “Our mighty @officialkathrynkates ...

