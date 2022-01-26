Kathryn Kates, attrice di Seinfeld e I molti santi del New Jersey, morta a 73 anni (Di mercoledì 26 gennaio 2022) Kathryn Kates, attrice di Seinfeld e I molti santi del New Jersey, è morta il 22 gennaio 2022 a 73 anni in Florida dopo una lunga battaglia con un tumore ai polmoni. Kathryn Kates, attrice caratterista veterana apparsa in Orange Is the New Black, Seinfeld e Law & Order: SVU a suo nome, è morta il il 22 gennaio 2022 a 73 anni in Florida dopo una lunga battaglia con un tumore ai polmoni. La notizia è stata confermata a People dai portavoce dell'attrice. Il manager dell'artista Bob McGowan ha scritto in un'e-mail: "Il mio cuore è spezzato, era la migliore. Per tutto il tempo in cui è stata malata, non si è mai ...Leggi su movieplayer
