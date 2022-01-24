CGTN: How is Tonga coping after being battered by a volcanic eruption and ensuing tsunami? (Di lunedì 24 gennaio 2022) - BEIJING, Jan. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/
CGTN's Liu Xin reached out to Tonga's Legislative Assembly Speaker Lord Fatafehi Fakafanua after volcanic eruptions and tsunami pounded the Pacific Island nation, for an update on the situation. CGTN was among the first Asian media outlets to speak to him. In her live interview, Liu Xin focused on the humanitarian aspect of the crisis and what was needed urgently to mitigate it. "The shockwaves went right through the body" Fakafanua was traveling to New Zealand when the undersea Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano was smoldering. He was in New Zealand when it erupted and so, was able to communicate with the rest of the world. His wife Krystal, who was in Tonga, told him how shockwaves vibrated ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CGTN's Liu Xin reached out to Tonga's Legislative Assembly Speaker Lord Fatafehi Fakafanua after volcanic eruptions and tsunami pounded the Pacific Island nation, for an update on the situation. CGTN was among the first Asian media outlets to speak to him. In her live interview, Liu Xin focused on the humanitarian aspect of the crisis and what was needed urgently to mitigate it. "The shockwaves went right through the body" Fakafanua was traveling to New Zealand when the undersea Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano was smoldering. He was in New Zealand when it erupted and so, was able to communicate with the rest of the world. His wife Krystal, who was in Tonga, told him how shockwaves vibrated ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CGTN How
CGTN: How is Tonga coping after being battered by a volcanic eruption and ensuing tsunami?(387 words) https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022 - 01 - 22/How - did - people - in - Tonga - feel - Liu - Xin - spoke - to - its - parliament - speaker - 172hqLbzJ2o/index.html Video - https://www.
CGTN: China calls for building an open world economy to create better post - COVID worldHow to promote global development? The Global Development Initiative is a public good open to the ... https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022 - 01 - 17/President - Xi - addresses - World - Economic - Forum - ...
CGTN 24 hopefuls in CGTN Media Challengers campaign face final competition Padova News
CGTN: How is Tonga coping after being battered by a volcanic eruption and ensuing tsunami?CGTN's Liu Xin reached out to Tonga's Legislative Assembly Speaker Lord Fatafehi Fakafanua after volcanic eruptions and tsunami pounded the Pacific Island nation, for an update on the situation. CGTN ...
CGTN exclusive interview with Chinese businessman in TongaChinese businessman Yu Hongtao is in Tonga. During his interview with CGTN, he said dust is everywhere on the island. "What I've seen so far is everyone is involved in emergency rescue and disaster ...
CGTN HowSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN How