Waiting for the Sibyl. Potenziali emozioni da un confronto possibile (Di venerdì 21 gennaio 2022) Waiting for the Sibyl, aspettando la Sibilla. Un titolo, che è un incipit a tutti gli effetti e che instilla l’aspettativa in chiunque lo legga.  Il concretizzarsi di un pensiero costruttivo. Tutti in piedi per la ola.La collaborazione tra la privatissima Galleria Lia Rumma e il pubblico senza discussione Museo di San Martino è un fatto concreto. Il futuro è arrivato. Finalmente. La discettata collaborazione tra pubblico e privato nel mondo della cultura, dopo qualche tentativo più o meno riuscito, ha ottenuto la sua ratifica in una mostra con presupposti a dir poco straordinari.  La Spezieria dei monaci a San Martino, l’antica farmacia nella cui volta c’è l’affresco di De Matteis, il luogo in cui si riservavano cure mediche non solo ai membri della comunità conventuale ma anche al pubblico esterno, accoglie l’installazione dell’artista sudafricano ...
Sono stati svelati poster, durata e tema musicale di 'The Batman'

Settimana ricchissima per i fan dell'eroe di Gotham City. Leggi anche La sfida di 'Waiting for the Barbarians' 'The Batman', guarda il primo trailer del film con Robert Pattinson The Batman , il nuovo film sull'Uomo Pipistrello diretto da Matt Reeves e con protagonista Robert ...
Waiting for the Sibyl. Potenziali emozioni da un confronto possibile

