Offerte Fibra Ottica: Cosa Valutare Prima Di AbbonarsiPokémon UNITE - arriva Trevenant e un aggiornamento J MASKS: EROI DELLA NOTTE disponibile per PS5 e Xbox Series XArriva Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Seasonal Circuit ItalyLa Mia Amica Peppa Pig disponibile per PS5 e Xbox SXHearthstone in arrivo un nuovo aggiornamentoINTEL - annunciate 2 nuove fabbriche di chip negli U.S.A.GTA Online: disponibile l’Obey I-Wagen, SUV amico dell’ambienteQuali sono le software house che fanno la storia dell’intrattenimento ...Turismo : nel 2021 presenze scese del 40%Ultime Blog

Scotty 2 Hotty | “Grayson Waller e Von Wagner diventeranno delle grandi star”

Scotty Hotty
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©
In un’intervista con K&S Wrestlefest, il veterano ed ex allenatore WWE Scotty 2 Hotty ha dato ...

zazoom
Commenta
Scotty 2 Hotty: “Grayson Waller e Von Wagner diventeranno delle grandi star” (Di venerdì 21 gennaio 2022) In un’intervista con K&S Wrestlefest, il veterano ed ex allenatore WWE Scotty 2 Hotty ha dato la sua opinione riguardo alle nuove leve che lottano a NXT 2.0, sottolineando come Von Wagner e Grayson Waller siano per lui dei nomi da tenere d’occhio. Il futuro della WWE Scotty 2 Hotty ha detto: “Wagner è bravo. Stavo per dire Grayson Waller. So che voi ora lo conoscete, ma il ragazzo sta facendo davvero scintille. Per me è già una star, diventerà un nome importantissimo. È uno che ne capisce. Von Wagner, stessa cosa… Ci sono certe persone che mi piace chiamare ‘i miei ragazzi’ o ‘le mie ragazze’, e lui è una di queste persone. Il mio primo match è stato contro suo padre! ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

twitterZona_Wrestling : #WWE Scotty 2 Hotty: 'Grayson Waller e Von Wagner diventeranno delle grandi star' - - zazoomblog : Scotty 2 Hotty: “Ringrazierò sempre la WWE ma era ora di cambiare rimettermi in gioco” - #Scotty #Hotty: #“Ringrazi… - Zona_Wrestling : #WWE Scotty 2 Hotty: 'Ringrazierò sempre la WWE ma era ora di cambiare, rimettermi in gioco' -… - TSOWrestling : Le parole di Scotty 2 Hotty sui nuovi talenti targati #WWENXT! #TSOW // #TSOS // #WWE -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Scotty Hotty

Scotty 2 Hotty commenta il suo ritorno sul ring  The Shield Of Wrestling

Vince McMahon Reportedly Wanted Too Cool To Get Married

Scotty 2 Hotty recently appeared on a podcast, during which he recalled the time Vince McMahon pitched a marriage storyline for him.

Scotty 2 Hotty Says Vince McMahon Wanted Too Cool To Get Married

Former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty has revealed a storyline that Vince McMahon originally wanted him and Brian Christopher to do.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Scotty Hotty
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Scotty Hotty Scotty Hotty Grayson Waller Wagner