Scotty 2 Hotty: “Grayson Waller e Von Wagner diventeranno delle grandi star” (Di venerdì 21 gennaio 2022) In un’intervista con K&S Wrestlefest, il veterano ed ex allenatore WWE Scotty 2 Hotty ha dato la sua opinione riguardo alle nuove leve che lottano a NXT 2.0, sottolineando come Von Wagner e Grayson Waller siano per lui dei nomi da tenere d’occhio. Il futuro della WWE Scotty 2 Hotty ha detto: “Wagner è bravo. Stavo per dire Grayson Waller. So che voi ora lo conoscete, ma il ragazzo sta facendo davvero scintille. Per me è già una star, diventerà un nome importantissimo. È uno che ne capisce. Von Wagner, stessa cosa… Ci sono certe persone che mi piace chiamare ‘i miei ragazzi’ o ‘le mie ragazze’, e lui è una di queste persone. Il mio primo match è stato contro suo padre! ...Leggi su zonawrestling
