Come per ogni buon videogioco che si rispetti, ci sono sempre grande attesa e forte agitazione alla ...

“The Hundred Year Kingdom” per Switch e Pc: ecco quando uscirà (Di mercoledì 19 gennaio 2022) Come per ogni buon videogioco che si rispetti, ci sono sempre grande attesa e forte agitazione alla vigilia della sua pubblicazione. E per The Hundred Year Kingdom la situazione non può essere diversa. L’etichetta giapponese indipendente Waku Waku Games, deputata allo sviluppo e alla creazioni di prodotti videoludici per la Chorus Worldwide, infatti, è pronta a stupire gli amanti del genere con un nuovo game di ruolo e di strategia che lascerà di certo senza fiato e la cui uscita è imminente. Stando ad un annuncio dell’ultimo minuto fatto dalla stessa azienda sulla nota testata Weekly Famitsu, la release è fissata per il 3 febbraio prossimo. Vestiremo i panni di un “Creatore” in The Hundred Year Kingdom Chi di noi non ha mai pensato alle cose straordinarie che avrebbe potuto ...
