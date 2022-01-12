CGTN | Exclusive with Spokesperson of Beijing Winter Olympics Organising Committee Zhao Weidong on Beijing 2022 Winter Games

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CGTN Exclusive

Referring to'scoverage on Afghanistan, Shen pledged that the CMG will continue to shoulder its responsibility as a major international media organization to spread the truth and share ......on economies in the region to "look and march forward" and "oppose discriminative and... https://news..com/news/2021 - 11 - 11/Xi - China - to - treat - market - entities - equally - build ...When Beijing first won the hosting rights for the 2022 Winter Games, the Beijing Organising Committee for the Olympic Games (BOCOG) made a promise to turn 300 million Chinese people into winter sports ...Press Secretary Vladimir Zainetdinov about its mission in Kazakhstan. CSTO is an alliance of former Soviet states.