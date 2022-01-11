FIFA 22 Team Of The Year - Al via le votazioniRainbow Six Extraction - nuovo Trailer League of Legends: inizia la stagione 2022Myanmar : Aung San Suu Kyi condannata a 4 anniNovak Djokovic vince causa : ordinato rilascioGolden Globe a Drive my car : Delusione per Paolo SorrentinoDroga blitz Carabinieri di Roma : 20 arrestiPresidente Kazakistan : tentato golpeGuida sull'acquisto online delle cartucce HPAumenti in Bolletta : per imprese 36 Mld in piùUltime Blog

Carrefour expands branded Gift Card partnership with Blackhawk Network across its territories

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackhawk Network, a global leader in branded payments, today ...

Carrefour expands branded Gift Card partnership with Blackhawk Network across its territories

 Blackhawk Network, a global leader in branded payments, today announces its new collaboration with Carrefour Group to manage its branded third-party Gift Card programme across France, Belgium, Poland, Italy, Spain, Romania, Argentina and Brazil. Carrefour, a global leading grocery retailer, will be expanding its branded Gift Card distribution across the globe, embracing the expansion of gaming and online shopping. with this extended partnership, Carrefour will offer Gift Cards from a range of well-known international and local ...
