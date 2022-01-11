Carrefour expands branded Gift Card partnership with Blackhawk Network across its territories (Di martedì 11 gennaio 2022) LONDON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Blackhawk Network, a global leader in branded payments, today announces its new collaboration with Carrefour Group to manage its branded third-party Gift Card programme across France, Belgium, Poland, Italy, Spain, Romania, Argentina and Brazil. Carrefour, a global leading grocery retailer, will be expanding its branded Gift Card distribution across the globe, embracing the expansion of gaming and online shopping. with this extended partnership, Carrefour will offer Gift Cards from a range of well-known international and local ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
