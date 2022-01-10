Hotwav Launches Cyber 9 Pro Rugged Phone Offering an Affordable Solution for Outdoor Life (Di lunedì 10 gennaio 2022) - SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Chinese smartPhone provider Hotwav recently announced the launch of the latest member of its Rugged Phone and smartPhone family, the Cyber 9 Pro which is sure to surprise customers with its excellent performance as well as being a great option for convenient communication, games and other purposes without worrying about damage from water, dust, and hard knocks. The Cyber 9 Pro is equipped with the MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor powered by the 12-nanometer process technology as well as 8GB of Samsung RAM, 128GB ROM, a 7500-mAh capacity battery and a 6.3" HD+ screen. This Rugged Phone sports a stout yet stylish back cover that feels premium to the touch giving it a shiny feel. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Chinese smartPhone provider Hotwav recently announced the launch of the latest member of its Rugged Phone and smartPhone family, the Cyber 9 Pro which is sure to surprise customers with its excellent performance as well as being a great option for convenient communication, games and other purposes without worrying about damage from water, dust, and hard knocks. The Cyber 9 Pro is equipped with the MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor powered by the 12-nanometer process technology as well as 8GB of Samsung RAM, 128GB ROM, a 7500-mAh capacity battery and a 6.3" HD+ screen. This Rugged Phone sports a stout yet stylish back cover that feels premium to the touch giving it a shiny feel. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Hotwav Launches
Huobi Primelist to List LOVE, Backing DEESSE's Vision for 'Enjoy to Earn' GameplayHuobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, today announced its tenth Primelist event, offering its users exclusive access to the GameFi project Deesse and its token LOVE upon ...
ThunderSoft Announces New Smart Cockpit Solution Based on Qualcomm SA8295 at CES 2022ThunderSoft, the world's leading intelligent operating system product and technology provider released an all-new smart cockpit solution based on Qualcomm's hardware platform SA8295 at the on-going ...
Hotwav LaunchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Hotwav Launches