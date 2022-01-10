FIFA 22 Team Of The Year - Al via le votazioniRainbow Six Extraction - nuovo Trailer League of Legends: inizia la stagione 2022Myanmar : Aung San Suu Kyi condannata a 4 anniNovak Djokovic vince causa : ordinato rilascioGolden Globe a Drive my car : Delusione per Paolo SorrentinoDroga blitz Carabinieri di Roma : 20 arrestiPresidente Kazakistan : tentato golpeGuida sull'acquisto online delle cartucce HPAumenti in Bolletta : per imprese 36 Mld in piùUltime Blog

HEVC Advance Patent Pool Momentum Grows

Program success further expands with newest Licensees and Licensors  HEVC Essential Patent count now ...

zazoom
Commenta
HEVC Advance Patent Pool Momentum Grows (Di lunedì 10 gennaio 2022) Program success further expands with newest Licensees and Licensors  HEVC Essential Patent count now exceeds 17,000 BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Access Advance, an independent licensing administrator, today announced the newest 2021 year-end additions to its growing list of Licensors and Licensees in the HEVC Advance Patent Pool.  With the additional Licensors, the number of HEVC SEPs available for license via the HEVC Advance Patent Pool now exceeds 17,000, which is estimated to represent ~75% of all HEVC SEPs worldwide.   The following companies joined the HEVC Advance Patent Pool over the ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : HEVC Advance

Access Advance Welcomes Microsoft as a Licensor and Licensee of the HEVC Advance Patent Pool

24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Access Advance, an independent licensing administrator, today announced that Microsoft, a global technology leader, has become a Licensor and Licensee of the HEVC Advance ...

Access Advance Welcomes Vivo to the HEVC Advance Patent Pool

... an independent licensing administrator, today announced that Vivo Mobile Communication Co., Ltd., a global leading smartphone manufacturer, has joined the HEVC Advance Patent Pool. Through the HEVC ...
OPPO entra a far parte del HEVC Advance Patent Pool  HDblog

Access Advance: HEVC Advance Patent Pool Momentum Grows

Program success further expands with newest Licensees and Licensors HEVC Essential Patent count now exceeds 17,000 BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Advance, an independent ...

HEVC Advance Patent Pool Momentum Grows

Access Advance, an independent licensing administrator, today announced the newest 2021 year-end additions to its growing list of Licensors and Licensees in the HEVC Advance Patent Pool.  With the ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : HEVC Advance
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : HEVC Advance HEVC Advance Patent Pool Momentum