“Should I stay or should I go”? Ipotesi Goldman-Clash su Draghi

Nel 1982, quando i Clash, la rock band più militante di quegli anni, lanciarono la mitica “should I ...

“Should I stay or should I go”? Ipotesi Goldman-Clash su Draghi (Di sabato 8 gennaio 2022) Nel 1982, quando i Clash, la rock band più militante di quegli anni, lanciarono la mitica “should I stay or should I Go”, Mario Draghi aveva 34 anni, abbastanza giovane per apprezzare un successo planetario come la canzone che parla dell’alternarsi di momenti positivi e negativi nella vita e dell’opportunità di portare avanti una relazione problematica. Dovrei restare o dovrei andare? Questo è anche il dilemma del premier italiano e, per spiegarne i possibili effetti sui mercati, la banca d’affari americana Goldman Sachs, di cui proprio Draghi è stato vice presidente, ha scelto “should I stay or should I Go” come titolo di un’analisi la cui conclusione ...
“Should I stay or should I go”? Ipotesi Goldman-Clash su Draghi

La banca d'affari americana spiega che se l'elezione del premier al Quirinale rafforzerebbe l'ancoraggio dell'Italia all'Europa, la sua ascesa al Colle scatenerebbe incertezza sul nuovo governo. Risch ...
