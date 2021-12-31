LEVOIT Purificatore d'Aria per Allergie e Asma -25% Sconti e OfferteGioco online direttamente dal telefono. Che ne sarà dei casinò?Vaccini Covid-19 : obbligo vaccinale e ritorno allo smart workingJeffrey Epstein : Ghislaine Maxwell giudicata colpevoleInfanzia : le 7 sfide più grandi che i bambini di tutto il mondo ...Whisky, sigaro e poker: esisteranno ancora con il gioco online?LEGO presenta il nuovo set LEGO Ideas Sonic The Hedgehog Green Hill ...THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT: TUTTI GLI ACCESSORI A TEMASesto San Giovanni : Madre e figlia trovate morte in casaCovid-19 : Nuovo record di casi, la situazione nel mondoUltime Blog

New Platform VOGHION Tries To Seize New Opportunities in Europe' s E-Commerce Industry

- LONDON, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the coronavirus pandemic continued to make ...

In 2021, the coronavirus pandemic continued to make significant impact on e-Commerce trends around the world and consumers moved towards digital more quickly than ever. The global e-Commerce market is expected to reach USD4.89 trillion in 2021. Throughout Europe, e-Commerce use is on the rise, as the number and share of e-shoppers increases every year. To date, almost half (47%) of all leading web shops in the EU have a mobile app. That figure is estimated to grow over the next few years, showing that borderless e-Commerce is becoming a profitable option for online retailers. The recently founded B2C full-category e-Commerce App VOGHION is embracing new Opportunities in Europe. It was founded in ...
