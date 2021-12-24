Justin Sun Appointed as the WTO Ambassador for Grenada By The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Di venerdì 24 dicembre 2021) - SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The Government of Grenada has announced the appointment of Yuchen (Justin) Sun as its new Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the WTO in Geneva. Justin Sun is thus authorized and empowered to represent the Government of Grenada at meetings of the WTO. H.E. Mr. Justin (Yuchen) SUN, a leading figure in the crypto and blockchain sphere, is best known as the Founder of TRON, one of the world's largest and most popular blockchain platforms. Grenada is a key member of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). "It is truly an honor to serve as the WTO Ambassador for Grenada," said ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Riassunto: Schlumberger annuncia la teleconferenza per la comunicazione dei risultati registrati nel quarto trimestre del 2021 e nell'intero ...Domingo - Direttore, Relazioni con gli investitori, Schlumberger Limited Ufficio +1 (713) 375 - 3535 investor - relations@slb.com Articoli correlati Sua Eccellenza Justin Sun, ambasciatore, fondatore ...
Sua Eccellenza Justin Sun, ambasciatore, fondatore di TRON e vincitore dell'asta di Blue Origin, porterà con sé nello spazio cinque compagni di viaggio che ...GINEVRA, Svizzera-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Sua Eccellenza Justin Sun, ambasciatore, rappresentante permanente di Grenada presso l'Organizzazione mondiale del commercio (OMC) e fondatore di TRON, ha rivelato oggi di aver fatto l'offerta vincente per il primo ...
Sua Eccellenza Justin Sun, ambasciatore, fondatore di TRON e vincitore dell'asta di Blue Origin, porterà con sé nello spazio cinque compagni di viaggio che verranno selezionati attraverso la campagna “Mare di stelle” Agenzia ANSA
