Ardonagh announces acquisition of MDS Group

- LONDON, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ardonagh Group today announces that it has agreed to ...

Ardonagh announces acquisition of MDS Group (Di venerdì 24 dicembre 2021) - LONDON, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/

The Ardonagh Group today announces that it has agreed to acquire MDS Group, a leading insurance broker and risk management advisor across the Portuguese-speaking world and Europe. Headquartered in Porto, Portugal, MDS has offices in Brazil, where it is the country's largest independent broker, as well as Angola, Mozambique, Spain, and Malta. It is the only Portuguese Lloyd's Broker. MDS employs 900 colleagues and recorded revenue of €74.8 million (£65 million1) in the 12 months to 30 June 2021. MDS manages over €500 million in insurance premiums for 1.2 million private and corporate clients each year. Ardonagh intends to fund the acquisition with a combination of equity and debt. MDS will be acquired by Ardonagh Overseas ...
Mphasis and Ardonagh to augment transformational digital technologies for insurance intermediary sector through 'Mrald'

Mphasis, (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specialising in cloud and cognitive services, in 2020 announced a deal with the Specialty Broking Segment of The ...
