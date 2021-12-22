WWE: Brian Kendrick tornerà sul ring a NXT 2.0, affronterà Harland (Di mercoledì 22 dicembre 2021) Brian Kendrick tornerà sul ring nel prossimo episodio di NXT 2.0 per affrontare Harland. Durante l’ultimo episodio dello show abbiamo visto Harland debuttare vittoriosamente contro Guru Raaj: dopo il match, Harland ha infierito sul suo avversario ed è stato cacciato via dallo staff della sicurezza. Nel backstage abbiamo successivamente visto alcune persone scortare Harland e Joe Gacy fuori dall’arena, fra le quali c’era proprio Kendrick, che svolge il ruolo di coach e backstage producer per lo show. Harland a un certo punto ha dato di matto, lanciando Kendrick giù per la rampa di scale che il gruppo stava percorrendo. Le scuse di Gacy Gacy e Harland sono apparsi poco dopo ...Leggi su zonawrestling
