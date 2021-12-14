Centric Software® Launches PLM for Cosmetics and Personal Care

PS5: DualSense e Cover in nuove colorazioniRockJam karaoke Bluetooth ricaricabile due microfoni -27% Sconti e ...Echo Dot 3 Altoparlante intelligente con integrazione Alexa -60% ...BETHESDA Xmas Shopping Guide 2021Le 5 migliori aziende di sviluppo di iGaming nel mondoCome scegliere le luci da esterno per la casaMatrimonio Haiducii e Miky Falcicchio in Puglia: video delle nozze ...Ravanusa, esplode tubo del metanodotto : 3 morti, 2 donne estratte ...Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch per Benessere e Forma Fisica - 30% Sconti e ...NACON: DUE NUOVI TRAILER PER STEELRISING E IL SIGNORE DEGLI ANELLI: ...Ultime Blog

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software, the Product Lifecycle Management ...

 Centric Software, the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market leader, has launched next-generation PLM solutions specifically for Cosmetics, beauty and Personal Care brands, retailers and producers. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, Cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals. With over 500 successful deployments and boasting a 99% customer retention rate, Centric has partnered with hundreds of brands, retailers and manufacturers across multiple consumer goods verticals and gained considerable product-specific ...
