One second, clip esclusiva del film di Zhang Yimou (Di venerdì 10 dicembre 2021) Ecco in esclusiva una clip di One second, il film di Zhang Yimou che arriverà nelle sale il prossimo 16 dicembre. One second, di cui vi presentiamo una video clip in esclusiva, è il film diretto da Zhang Yimou presentato in anteprima alla Festa del Cinema di Roma. La pellicola sarà distribuita nelle sale italiane a partire dal prossimo 16 dicembre grazie a Fenix Entertainment e Europictures. Nella clip che potete vedere sopra un gruppo di persone sta portando verso un palco una pellicola completamente sbobinata e ingarbugliata che ora deve essere messa a posto, impresa non facile, viste le condizioni in cui si trova. Quando l'opera di "recupero" inizia, il pubblico nel ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
mimistear : marco puoi limitare per one second user thv perché sono al mio limite - butterfliesndut : @_houseknecht_j @gongoberry the second one ahahahahahah - smallMi11038476 : Siouxxie - masquerade II (dante’s inferno) - _nekuroo : @TsukkiSukiLuna the second one ba ate? KADHSJDH - _urstruly__sai_ : @DHFMNC25 Second one nuvvenaa anna ?? -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : One secondAmore e cinema in One Second 2duerighe
My Two Cents: Risk/Reward Balancing Act Will Get Better with Xavier JohnsonIndiana point guard Xavier Johnson had a one-on-one film session with Mike Woodson on Thursday and ''we went through every read that I made'' in the Hoosiers' loss to Wisconsin. Johnson is a ...
The Vikings Narrowly Avoided the Largest Regular Season Collapse in NFL HistoryNothing can be easy for the Vikings this season. They turned a 29-0 lead into a last-second thriller. For much of Thursday night's victory over the Steelers, it appeared the Vikings were finally going ...
One secondSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : One second