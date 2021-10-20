CAPEX com launches QuantX - Powerful Investment Portfolio Builder

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 20 ottobre 2021) - NICOSIA, Cyprus, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/.com, leading global broker operated in Europe by Key Ways Ltd, announces the release of aaimed at experienced market traders who wish to gain an edge over the market by using the newest technological advancements.is designed to eliminate the burdens of guesswork and extensive analysis processes through smartcapability and the integration of sophisticated analytical tools. Devised to create fully customizeds in a matter of minutes,empowers clients to select their optimum blend of stocks according to their preferences, trading styles and interests, saving ...