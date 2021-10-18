CEIBS #2 for second straight year in FT's EMBA ranking (Di lunedì 18 ottobre 2021) SHANGHAI, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/
CEIBS' status as a world-class business school was underlined this week as its Global EMBA programme placed second in the Financial Times' 2021 EMBA ranking once again. This is the second consecutive year CEIBS has been ranked #2 and the fourth consecutive year it has appeared in the top five. The latest release also makes CEIBS' Global EMBA the top-ranked single-school programme in Asia. The school's full-time MBA programme was ranked #7 in the world and #1 in Asia by the business media outlet this February. "Over the past 27 years, CEIBS has adhered to a spirit of 'Conscientiousness, Innovation and Excellence' to emerge as a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
