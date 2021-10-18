CEIBS #2 for second straight year in FT' s EMBA ranking

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 18 ottobre 2021) SHANGHAI, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/' status as a world-class business school was underlined this week as its Globalprogramme placedin the Financial Times' 2021once again. This is theconsecutivehas been ranked #2 and the fourth consecutiveit has appeared in the top five. The latest release also makes' Globalthe top-ranked single-school programme in Asia. The school's full-time MBA programme was ranked #7 in the world and #1 in Asia by the business media outlet this February. "Over the past 27s,has adhered to a spirit of 'Conscientiousness, Innovation and Excellence' to emerge as a ...