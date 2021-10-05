Knockout City: lancia la Stagione 3 - H@CKeDBlaze e le mega macchine: Piloti di Axle City Recensione PS4NVIDIA: il DLSS arriva per Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy e Alan ...D-Link presenta il nuovo Router EAGLE PRO AI AX1500Verbatim lancia due nuovi dispositivi di memoria esternaSerie Metroid: ecco gli esclusivi rapporti su Metroid DreadRecap del Tokyo Game Show 2021 per 505 GamesEPOS presenta le cuffie da gaming H6PRO CLOSED e H6PRO OPENAl via il rilascio di Windows 11: inizia una nuova era per PCVolvo XC40 Recharge, 100% elettrica. Come averla con formula Noleggio ...Ultime Blog

Thomas Doherty | star del reboot di Gossip Girl | nel cast di “The Bride”

Thomas Doherty ha ottenuto un nuovo entusiasmante ruolo al cinema. L’attore scozzese, conosciuto ...

Thomas Doherty, star del reboot di Gossip Girl, nel cast di “The Bride” (Di martedì 5 ottobre 2021) Thomas Doherty ha ottenuto un nuovo entusiasmante ruolo al cinema. L’attore scozzese, conosciuto principalmente per Descendants 2 e per essere nel cast dell’atteso reboot di Gossip Girl, approderà sul grande schermo in una pellicola horror. Deadline riporta che Doherty si sia appena aggiunto al cast del thriller horror, The Bride. Thomas Doherty sostituirà Garrett Hedlund, L'articolo
Thomas Doherty, star del reboot di Gossip Girl, nel cast di “The Bride”

Thomas Doherty si è unito al cast di "The Bride". Cosa sappiamo sul progetto dell'attore, noto per il suo ruolo nel reboot di Gossip Girl ...

