Zaki: hearing in Mansoura underway (Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) Given the type of court, it is assumed that the charge against him, which will be debated today on the basis of three journalistic articles, is that of "spreading false news inside and outside the ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Zaki hearing
Zaki: hearing in Mansoura underwayThe court can issue a non - appealable ruling at any hearing. However, one of Zaki's attorneys already confirmed that other charges remain, which will likely be dealt with separately, including those ...
Zaki: most serious charges still standing says lawyer... at the end of the first hearing in which she had requested and obtained access to the acts, the lawyer had been unable to say whether the oldest and most serious charges had been shelved. Zaki risks ...
Domani ci sarà l’udienza per il rinnovo della custodia cautelare di Patrick Zaki Il Post
Zaki hearingSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Zaki hearing