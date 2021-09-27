Vaccini Covid : da domani terza dose Rsa e over 80Cosa sono i portafusibili per cavo e a cosa servono?Troppo ubriaco : Nicolas Cage ubriaco cacciato da un bar di Las VegasTV SORRISI E CANZONI LANCIA IL NUOVO ALLEGATO CONSIGLI Il lato oscuro delle VPN gratuiteL'Oktoberfest arriva su Call of DutyMSI presenta il laptop Creator Z16 Hiroshi FujiwaraMia figlia ha avuto un infarto! Le lacrime di Sonia Bruganelli a ...L'ex vigilessa Laura Ziliani è stata drogata e soffocata nel sonnoManifestazione No Green pass : sul palco una poliziotta!Ultime Blog

Campaign asks Americans to choose Canada first for oil imports

...phase of a new Canadian Energy Centre (CEC) awareness Campaign launched in the United States today ...

Campaign asks Americans to choose Canada first for oil imports (Di lunedì 27 settembre 2021) ...phase of a new Canadian Energy Centre (CEC) awareness Campaign launched in the United States today ... has a choice from where it imports oil, and that Canada is a better, closer, cleaner and friendlier ...
Calgary, Alberta, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) The first phase of a new Canadian Energy Centre (CEC) awareness campaign launched in the United States today asks Americans to choose Canadian oil imports first for solutions to cleaner energy production and a break from rising prices at the pumps. This includes ...

