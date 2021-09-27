Campaign asks Americans to choose Canada first for oil imports (Di lunedì 27 settembre 2021) ...phase of a new Canadian Energy Centre (CEC) awareness Campaign launched in the United States today ... has a choice from where it imports oil, and that Canada is a better, closer, cleaner and friendlier ...Leggi su padovanews
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Campaign asks
Campaign asks Americans to choose Canada first for oil importsCalgary, Alberta, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) The first phase of a new Canadian Energy Centre (CEC) awareness campaign launched in the United States today asks Americans to choose Canadian oil imports first for solutions to cleaner energy production and a break from rising prices at the pumps. This includes ...
GWEC: Global Wind Day signals new era for wind energy as urgency builds towards COP26 in GlasgowThe wind industry's new campaign for COP26 asks governments, companies, and people across the world one critical question: Wind. Are You In? "We need to move from talking to action, and work together ...
Make the Invisible Visible Catalyst BiasCorrect For International Women’s Day 2021 Campaign Asks Challenging Questions Padova News
Campaign asksSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Campaign asks