Dapper Labs Announces $250M in Funding from Coatue, a16z, GV, BOND, GIC and More (Di mercoledì 22 settembre 2021) Latest investment will be used to supercharge the Top Shot fan experience while continuing to bring transformative sports, entertainment and music blockchain based experiences to consumers VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Dapper Labs, Inc., the company behind NBA Top Shot and the Flow blockchain, today announced US$250M in new Funding. Led by Coatue, the new round brings together existing investors a16z, GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Version One Ventures with new investors including BOND and GIC, who believe in the long-term potential of Dapper Labs' vision, its marquee titles including NBA Top Shot, which is one of the world's fastest growing marketplaces, as well as the consumer-facing Flow blockchain. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Google Cloud collabora con Dapper Labs per migliorare la propria blockchainGoogle Cloud ha annunciato oggi di aver avviato una collaborazione con il famoso brand NFT Dapper Labs. La partnership vedrebbe Google aiutare Dapper Labs con la loro blockchain Flow, con Google Cloud che aiuterebbe con l'infrastruttura e agirebbe come operatore di rete. La mania NFT è ...
Google con Dapper Labs per scalare la Flow Blockchain The CryptonomistAscolta qui download Google ha stretto una partnership con Dapper Labs per sostenere , attraverso Google Cloud, la Flow Blockchain e aiutarla a scalare . Ecco il tweet di Roham Gharegozlou , il CEO della società blockchain. Secondo quanto riportato , la ...
Google collabora con Dapper Labs per supportare la blockchain Flow Cointelegraph Italia
Dovresti investire in token FLOW? Google collabora con Dapper LabsL'UE si sta finalmente concentrando sulle tecnologie emergenti per aiutare la ripresa economica. I Paesi dell'UE hanno concordato di accantonare $177M.
Google con Dapper Labs per aiutare a scalare la Flow BlockchainGoogle ha stretto una partnership con Dapper Labs per sostenere, attraverso Google Cloud, la Flow Blockchain e aiutarla a scalare.
