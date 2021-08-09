Justin Timberlake Shares Throwback ’NSync Pics For JC Chasez’s Birthday

Leggi su cityroma

(Di lunedì 9 agosto 2021) Another year around the sun! In honor of JC, his former bandmate shared a nostalgictribute.posted several throwbacks of his “brother” from his ’NSync days via his Instagram Story. 1D! ‘NSync! Look Back at the 22 Biggest Boy Bands of All Time Read article, 40, posted the snaps on Sunday, August 8, alongside the caption, “Happyto my brother @jcchasezofficial. We’ve come a long way.”on his Instagram story. Courtesy...