Leyna Bloom | Inside a Day in My Life

Leyna Bloom
Leyna Bloom is just like Us! The actress, 28, tries to maintain an active Lifestyle while keeping her ...

Leyna Bloom: Inside a Day in My Life (Di domenica 1 agosto 2021) Leyna Bloom is just like Us! The actress, 28, tries to maintain an active Lifestyle while keeping her mental and physical health in check on a daily basis. Every morning — after she manages to get herself out of bed because she’s not a morning person — Bloom makes sure to check in with herself. “I set an intention and make sure I’m ready for everything the day throws at me,” the Asking for It actress exclusively says in the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. Bloom, who became the first transgender model to ever grace the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue last month, notes that she’s still ...
