AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader

ZURICH, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HIGHLIGHTS We are very pleased to announce today that AKKA ...

AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader

HIGHLIGHTS "We are very pleased to announce today that AKKA Technologies and Modis will come together in a landmark transaction. Alongside our Workforce and Talent Solutions Global pillars, we are creating a Global market Leader in technology and digital engineering. The combined business will be a trusted partner to the world's leading companies, with an ability to capture the accelerating demand for digital transformation through its Smart Industry focus," said Alain Dehaze, CEO of Adecco Group. "By combining ...
Nawa Racer, la moto a supercondensatore prende forma

  Akka Technologies svilupperà il gruppo propulsore e il telaio in alluminio, FAAR SAS svilupperà il sistema di gestione della batteria e la sua controllata Pronergy sta lavorando a un sistema di ...

Global Prodotto Engineering Services Market Survey Survey 2021-2025 con i migliori dati dei paesi: tendenze del settore, crescita, dimensione, segmentazione, richieste future, ultima innovazione, entrate di vendita per previsione regionale – Culturale Chann  Culturale Channel

