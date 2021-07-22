iHerb Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering (Di giovedì 22 luglio 2021) PASADENA, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/
iHerb Holdings, Inc. today announced that it has Confidentially submitted a Draft Registration Statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the Proposed Initial Public Offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the Proposed Offering have not yet been determined. The Initial Public Offering is expected to commence after ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
