CGTN: U.S. ranks No.1 on COVID-19 resilience report, what a joke (Di venerdì 16 luglio 2021) BEIJING, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Bloomberg recently published its latest COVID resilience Ranking, taking only a couple of indicators into consideration to jump to a hilariously irrational conclusion that the U.S. outcompetes all other countries in showing remarkable resilience in its fight against COVID-19. Just as the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, the so-called COVID resilience Ranking doesn't respect science and life, and it even has no scruples in striking out indicators such as the number of confirmed cases and fatalities. It also regards lockdown, and
