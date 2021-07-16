CGTN | U S ranks No 1 on COVID-19 resilience report | what a joke

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 16 luglio 2021) BEIJING, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/Bloomberg recently published its latestRanking, taking only a couple of indicators into consideration to jump to a hilariously irrational conclusion that the U.S. outcompetes all other countries in showing remarkablein its fight against-19. Just as the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, the so-calledRanking doesn't respect science and life, and it even has no scruples in striking out indicators such as the number of confirmed cases and fatalities. It also regards lockdown, and ...