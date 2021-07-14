Nexstar Media Names Jeff Miller Vice President and General Manager of Its Media Operations in Brownsville/Harlingen, Texas (Di mercoledì 14 luglio 2021) (Nasdaq: NXST), today announced the appointment of Jeff Miller as Vice President and General Manager of its broadcast and digital Operations in Brownsville/Harlingen, Texas (DMA #85). Mr. Miller will ...Leggi su 01net
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Nexstar Media
Nexstar Media Names Jeff Miller Vice President and General Manager of Its Media Operations in Brownsville/Harlingen, Texas... valleycentral.com, and Mission Broadcasting Inc.'s KGBT - TV IRVING, Texas BROWNSVILLE/HARLINGEN, Texas-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (...
Frontier® Communications is Expanding Its Connecticut Fiber - Optic Network to Bring Gigabit - Capable Broadband to an Additional 280,000 ...Continua a leggere Nexstar Media Names Jeff Miller Vice President and General Manager of Its Media Operations in Brownsville/Harlingen, Texas Business Wire Business Wire - 14 Luglio 2021 Broadcast ...
EA svela 'F1 2021' - Nexstar Media Wire Buzznews portale di notizie
Nexstar MediaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Nexstar Media