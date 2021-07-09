Pass esplosivi di Red Dead Online pensati per i banditiLewis Hamilton e Max Verstappen in testa al gruppo - Rivelate le ...Trasloco economico e senza stress: la guidaLa Malattia segreta di Raffaella Carrà : la confessione di Milly ...Denise Pipitone : interrogato per ore l'ex fidanzato di Jessica ...Massimo Cacciari contro Renzi e Letta : Gli ha umiliati!ELECTRONIC ARTS ANNUNCIA “RIPPLE EFFECT STUDIOS”, PRECEDENTEMENTE ...Red Dead Online : Sporcati le mani per arricchirti in una serie di ...Come scegliere le scarpe giusteItalia in finale Euro2020 : Piazza del Popolo tinta di azzurroUltime Blog

Back in time – Un amore da favola | in arrivo il nuovo dating show in costume che strizza l’occhio a Bridgerton

Una delle novità più interessanti del palinsesto televisivo sembra essere Back in time – Un amore da ...

Back in time – Un amore da favola, in arrivo il nuovo dating show in costume che strizza l’occhio a Bridgerton (Di venerdì 9 luglio 2021) Una delle novità più interessanti del palinsesto televisivo sembra essere Back in time – Un amore da favola, il nuovo dating show in onda su Discovery. Il programma, un mix di dating show ed esperimento sociale, strizza l’occhio al pubblico più giovane. Come svelato dal promo il programma coinvolgerà ragazzi e ragazzi dai 20 ai 30 anni che vogliono trovare l’amore ma senza l’ausilio delle tecnologie. La conferma è arrivata da Laura Carafoli, responsabile dei contenuti Discovery, che ha ...
