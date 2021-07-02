Pressione bassa: consigli e rimedi per affrontare l’estateLe startup innovative: cosa sono, regime e attivitàAl Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiUltime Blog

JetBlue Technology Ventures Invests in Transparent, the Leading Market Intelligence Company for Vacation Rentals (Di venerdì 2 luglio 2021) SAN CARLOS, Calif.-(BUSINESS WIRE)-JetBlue Technology Ventures (JTV), the venture capital subsidiary of JetBlue Airways (Nasdaq: JBLU), today announced its investment in Transparent, the Vacation ...
Transparent joins JetBlue Technology Ventures' portfolio of travel tech startups representing the fast recovering vacation rental industry. SAN CARLOS, Calif.-(BUSINESS WIRE)-JetBlue Technology Ventures (JTV), the ...
