AEW All In Texas 2025 – Review

Buongiorno amici di Zona Wrestling e benvenuti in questa nuova review. Siamo in casa AEW e ci prepariamo a rianalizzare quanto accaduto ad All In Texas, la tappa più importante dell’anno in casa AEW e soprattutto un grande show inserito in un weekend strapieno di wrestling. Il PPV partiva ai nastri di partenza con grandi aspettative e tutte le carte in regola per offrire un grande spettacolo. Ma sarà andata realmente così? Andiamo a scoprirlo insieme, io sono Umberto e con la promessa di leggervi(e magari anche di conversare con qualcuno di voi), quindi, non mi resta che augurarvi buona lettura e sono curioso di sapere le vostre opinioni e soprattutto i vostri voti e pareri nei commenti. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - AEW All In Texas 2025 – Review

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 – Review.

