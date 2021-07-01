Al Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiUltime Blog

GWM Holds the 8th Technology Festival and Officially Released Its 2025 Strategy

BAODING, China, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GWM 2025 Strategy Global Launch Conference and the 8th ...

BAODING, China, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/

"GWM 2025 Strategy Global Launch Conference and the 8th Technology Festival Opening Ceremony" was grandly held in Baoding HAVAL Technical Center on June 28th. GWM Officially launched its 2025 Strategy, which aims to achieve its annual global sales of 4 million vehicles by 2025, of which 80% are new energy vehicles, with operating revenue exceeding 600 billion CNY, and is expected to invest up to 100 billion CNY in R&D. Jack Wei, Chairman of GWM, said at the conference, "The only way for Chinese auto brands ...
