European Wellness partners with China' s provincial government to advance Education in Biological Regenerative Medicine

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 1 luglio 2021) EDENKOBEN, Germany, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ –Biomedical Group () through itsal arm,Academy (EWA), has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI)Zhifu People'sof Yantai City, Shandong Province,to establish the first InternationalCentre in Shandong Province via the Connecting ShandongFortune Global 500 & ...