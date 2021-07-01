Cinemagoing at Iconic Venue Makes a Comeback in Sag Harbor (Di giovedì 1 luglio 2021) In 2016 a fire nearly destroyed the only arthouse cinema on the East End of Long Island. Five years and $18 million dollars later, the Iconic, century-old Sag Harbor Cinema is once again open for business. A former whaling village, Sag Harbor, NY, located between Southampton and East Hampton, was at one point a thriving working-class community full of artists like John Steinbeck. In recent years, deep pocketed homeowners flooded the sleepy enclave, creating more traffic and fancier village haunts. But despite the influx of affluence, Sag Harbor has managed to uphold its small-town, subdued, artistic vibe. The village’s ...Leggi su cityroma
