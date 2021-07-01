Cinemagoing at Iconic Venue Makes a Comeback in Sag Harbor

Leggi su cityroma

(Di giovedì 1 luglio 2021) In 2016 a fire nearly destroyed the only arthouse cinema on the East End of Long Island. Five years and $18 million dollars later, the, century-old SagCinema is once again open for business. A former whaling village, Sag, NY, located between Southampton and East Hampton, was at one point a thriving working-class community full of artists like John Steinbeck. In recent years, deep pocketed homeowners flooded the sleepy enclave, creating more traffic and fancier village haunts. But despite the influx of affluence, Saghas managed to uphold its small-town, subdued, artistic vibe. The village’s ...