Eos Energy Enterprises Appoints Melissa Berube as General Counsel and David Leligdon as Senior Vice President of Projects

— it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial ...

Eos Energy Enterprises Appoints Melissa Berube as General Counsel and David Leligdon as Senior Vice President of Projects (Di martedì 29 giugno 2021) — it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable Energy storage alternative. Eos was founded in 2008 and is ...
EDISON, N. J., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos"), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc - powered energy storage systems, today announced the appointment of Melissa ...

Eos Energy Enterprises Announces Inclusion in Russell 3000® Index

EDISON, N. J., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos"), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc - powered energy storage systems, today announced it will join the broad - ...
