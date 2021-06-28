Totogi launches world' s most advanced charging system and BSS

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) -engine achieves's best performance benchmark of one million transactions per second - Usage-based pricing with free tier option for CSPs -will showcase at MobileCongress in CLOUD CITY AUSTIN, Texas, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/, the company focused on building telco software for the public cloud, is today announcing the launch of, the first webscale real-timeand plan design engines for telcos.is marking this launch by announcing it has ...