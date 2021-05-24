Trattativa Stato-mafia : Via requisitoriaCovid-19 oltre 300 mila i morti in India : In Italia si potrebbe ...Incidente Funivia, freno non funzionante : Il bimbo di 5 anni resta ...Morto a 80 anni il giornalista Aldo ForbiceFamily Trainer arriva su Nintendo Switch a settembre!Sony ottiene dei riconoscimenti ai TIPA Awards 2021CLAUDIA DIONIGI E LORENZO RICCARDI : DOPO L'ESTATE FAREMO UN FIGLIO...Mass Effect Legendary Edition RecensioneSCARLET NEXUS: Demo disponibile per XboxMega Man the Wily Wars disponibile per il preordine per Mega Drive

Soccer | Juventus in Champions after Napoli slip up

ROME, MAY 24 - Juventus qualified for next season's Champions League on Sunday, thrashing Bologna 4 - 1 ...

zazoom
Commenta
Soccer: Juventus in Champions after Napoli slip up (Di lunedì 24 maggio 2021) ROME, MAY 24 - Juventus qualified for next season's Champions League on Sunday, thrashing Bologna 4 - 1 away to take advantage of Napoli being held 1 - 1 at home by Hellas Verona, to finish fourth in ...
Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising

twitterfootballclubnfl : Cristiano Ronaldo benched in Juventus' must-win Serie A game vs. Bologna - SurMarcador : ???? #Calcio #Temporada20_21 ?? #Jornada38 #Bolonia ?? #Juventus FINAL :: Bolonia 1, Juventus 4 #Futbol #FootBall… - ftg_soccer : GOAL! Bologna in Italy Serie A Bologna 1-4 Juventus GOAL! Melgar in Peru Primera Division Melgar 1-0 Cienciano - ftg_soccer : GOAL! Bologna in Italy Serie A Bologna 1-4 Juventus - BetFastBTC : RT @BetFastcom: Cristiano Ronaldo benched in Juventus' must-win Serie A game vs. Bologna -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Soccer Juventus

Soccer: Juventus in Champions after Napoli slip up

ROME, MAY 24 - Juventus qualified for next season's Champions League on Sunday, thrashing Bologna 4 - 1 away to take advantage of Napoli being held 1 - 1 at home by Hellas Verona, to finish fourth in Serie A. The ...

Soccer: Buffon savours 'perfect end' to time at Juve

ROME, MAY 20 - Italian goalkeeping great Gianluigi Buffon is savouring having concluded his time at Juventus by helping them beat Atalanta 2 - 1 on Wednesday to win the Italian Cup. It is the 23rd trophy the 43 - year - old has won with the Turin giants, if one counts the 2004 - 2005 Serie A title ...
Bologna-Juventus 1-4, le pagelle dei bianconeri: è Champions  Soccer Magazine

Soccer: Juventus in Champions after Napoli slip up

ROME, MAY 24 - Juventus qualified for next season's Champions League on Sunday, thrashing Bologna 4-1 away to take advantage of Napoli being held 1-1 at home by Hellas Verona, to finish fourth in Seri ...

Juventus, una Champions… di corto muso. Ora che fai con Pirlo?

La Juventus cosa deciderà di fare con Andrea Pirlo? È davvero così fallimentare una stagione con due trofei in bacheca?
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Soccer Juventus
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Soccer Juventus Soccer Juventus Champions after Napoli