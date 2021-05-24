Soccer: Juventus in Champions after Napoli slip up (Di lunedì 24 maggio 2021) ROME, MAY 24 - Juventus qualified for next season's Champions League on Sunday, thrashing Bologna 4 - 1 away to take advantage of Napoli being held 1 - 1 at home by Hellas Verona, to finish fourth in ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Cristiano Ronaldo benched in Juventus' must-win Serie A game vs. Bologna
GOAL! Bologna in Italy Serie A Bologna 1-4 Juventus
Soccer: Juventus in Champions after Napoli slip upROME, MAY 24 - Juventus qualified for next season's Champions League on Sunday, thrashing Bologna 4 - 1 away to take advantage of Napoli being held 1 - 1 at home by Hellas Verona, to finish fourth in Serie A. The ...
Soccer: Buffon savours 'perfect end' to time at JuveROME, MAY 20 - Italian goalkeeping great Gianluigi Buffon is savouring having concluded his time at Juventus by helping them beat Atalanta 2 - 1 on Wednesday to win the Italian Cup. It is the 23rd trophy the 43 - year - old has won with the Turin giants, if one counts the 2004 - 2005 Serie A title ...
Bologna-Juventus 1-4, le pagelle dei bianconeri: è Champions Soccer Magazine
Juventus, una Champions… di corto muso. Ora che fai con Pirlo?La Juventus cosa deciderà di fare con Andrea Pirlo? È davvero così fallimentare una stagione con due trofei in bacheca?
