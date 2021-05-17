Germany: the mafia is Italian. Interview with Carsten Moritz of the German Federal Police (Di lunedì 17 maggio 2021) Eurispes’ investigation into the mafias’ significance and presence in Europe and beyond continues. After Switzerland and Albania, the focus turns to Germany, Europe’s economic engine. Germany became worthy of interest to our mafias just after the fall of the Berlin Wall. A stage which was also confirmed during the operation “Europa” – conducted by the Guardia di Finanza and the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Locri – when ’Ndrangheta’s boss Salvatore Filippone, while addressing an affiliate and referring to Germany, says in a wiretapping: “buy, buy, buy everything you can”. Another central theme is the terrible phenomenon of human trafficking, and we discuss it with Carsten Moritz, head of the ...Leggi su leurispes
Advertising
Seegene's Germany subsidiary supports the back-to-school initiative with its COVID-19 tests
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in-licenses potentially best-in-class Tri-specific Nanobody® - [6] Sonelokimab (M1095/ALX 0761) from Merck KGaA - Darmstadt - Germany - with goal of transforming treatment of inflammatory diseases driven by IL-17A and F
The prospects of strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Germany.
DiSSGeA_UniPD : 19 maggio 2021, ore 11.00 | Seminario ERC 'PreWarAs - The dark side of Belle Epoque' *** Jens-Uwe Guettel (Penn Sta… - THE_BLlNK : @_pikajichu HHHAHAHAAHHAAHAHHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHA MISS GERMANY ENERGY - niccolodurazzi : RT @Rivista_SdL: Dualisation as Class Conflict: The Case of Labour Market and Vocational Training in Germany, di Chiara Benassi e Niccolò D… - Rivista_SdL : Dualisation as Class Conflict: The Case of Labour Market and Vocational Training in Germany, di Chiara Benassi e Ni… - garcinot : La Germania reputa illegale la politica sulla privacy adottata dal gruppo Facebook. Speriamo serva da esempio per i… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Germany the
Irha - Nrha Futurity Open: arrivivano i go - round leadersE campionessa dell'analogo Nrha Germany Breeders Bit Futurity, rispettivamente con un 224,5 e un ...5 il pesarese Christian Baldelli insieme al castrone Step In The Night . Allevato all'Ambrosini QH (...
VGP NV: Trading Update... 'As a result, our predominantly pre - let construction portfolio is topping for the first time 1 million m 2 , of which over half is situated in Germany (with 215k in VGP Park München) and the other ...
De Rossi "Addio alla Roma devastante, con Totti litigi e risate"De Rossi, campione del mondo di Germania 2006, é volato la scorsa estate in Argentina per giocare nella squadra di Buenos Aires, il mitico Boca Junior: "Di offerte per continuare a giocare in serie A ...
Dopo la finale di Champions League, occhi puntati sugli Europei di calcioLa finale di Champions League tutta inglese tra il Manchester City di Guardiola e il Chelsea di Tuchen chiudono una stagione calcistica intensa e spettacolare. Stagione che conferma alcune certezze, c ...
Germany theSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Germany the