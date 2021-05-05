Aggiornamento di Hearthstone 20.2 disponibileLupoFiumeLeggenda : è uscito il nuovo singolo Chanson d’Amour Torna la promozione Cashback sui prodotti di Digital Imaging di SonyLegends of Runeterra: arrivano i Custodi dell'AnticoProject CARS 3: l'ultimo DLC “Electric Pack” è ora disponibileCarriera militare, un percorso di vita e formazioneBungie: la stagione del TecnoSimbionte inizia l'11 maggioWonder Boy: Asha in Monster World - Uscita il 28 maggio su PS4/Switch Xiaomi: scopriamo gli ultimi prodotti per celebrare i primi tre anni ...Chi era Luana D’Orazio : la ragazza morta sul lavoro a Prato

Two probed over young mum's workplace - accident death

ROME, MAY 5 - Prosecutors in the Tuscany city of Prato have put two people under investigation in relation to the death of a 22 - year - old Italian mother in a factory accident on Monday. Luana D'Orazio was snagged by the gears of a textile machine and crushed to ...

