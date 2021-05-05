Two probed over young mum's workplace - accident death (Di mercoledì 5 maggio 2021) ROME, MAY 5 - Prosecutors in the Tuscany city of Prato have put two people under investigation in relation to the death of a 22 - year - old Italian mother in a factory accident on Monday. Luana D'...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Two probed over young mum's workplace - accident deathROME, MAY 5 - Prosecutors in the Tuscany city of Prato have put two people under investigation in relation to the death of a 22 - year - old Italian mother in a factory accident on Monday. Luana D'Orazio was snagged by the gears of a textile machine and crushed to ...
Soccer: UEFA probing Ibra over 'betting links'The statement came after reports from Sweden that Ibra may be probed for alleged links to firm ... Seven - time European champs Milan have dropped from second to fifth in Serie A after two straight ...
Pope issues new graft norms for Vatican officialsVATICAN CITY, APR 29 - Pope Francis on Thursday issued new anti-corruption norms for senior Vatican officials and staff after a series of financial scandals. Among the new rules, heads of dicasteries ...
