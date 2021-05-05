Woody Allen Rifkin’s Festival ... Non sono finito, il mio prossimo ...Necromunda: Hired Gun nuovo Gameplay TrailerAggiornamento di Hearthstone 20.2 disponibileLupoFiumeLeggenda : è uscito il nuovo singolo Chanson d’Amour Torna la promozione Cashback sui prodotti di Digital Imaging di SonyLegends of Runeterra: arrivano i Custodi dell'AnticoProject CARS 3: l'ultimo DLC “Electric Pack” è ora disponibileCarriera militare, un percorso di vita e formazioneBungie: la stagione del TecnoSimbionte inizia l'11 maggioWonder Boy: Asha in Monster World - Uscita il 28 maggio su PS4/Switch

Amazix Picks Al Leong as CMO | Partner

WORLD'S #1 BLOCKCHAIN AGENCY EXPANDS SERVICES, TEAM HONG KONG, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ...

zazoom
Commenta
Amazix Picks Al Leong as CMO, Partner (Di mercoledì 5 maggio 2021) WORLD'S #1 BLOCKCHAIN AGENCY EXPANDS SERVICES, TEAM HONG KONG, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Today, Amazix announced that it has selected Al Leong to head the agency's blockchain marketing services operations with a focus on expanding its services offering to include global blockchain marketing strategy consulting, market research, token economics and whitepaper development, branding, web design and development, design and creative management, public relations, and webinars to augment the agency's leadership position in blockchain social media and community management. "We are delighted to have Al join Amazix.  His 3 decades of experience with Fortune 500 firms and agencies like Adobe, Apple, IBM, Motorola, HP, Disney, Sony, Siemens, Microsoft, Ogilvy, IDC, EY, LEK, governments like the BC Legislative Assembly and the US Department of ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Amazix Picks

Amazix Picks Al Leong as CMO, Partner

WORLD'S #1 BLOCKCHAIN AGENCY EXPANDS SERVICES, TEAM HONG KONG, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Amazix announced that it has selected Al Leong to head ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Amazix Picks
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Amazix Picks Amazix Picks Leong Partner