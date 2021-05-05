Amazix Picks Al Leong as CMO, Partner (Di mercoledì 5 maggio 2021) WORLD'S #1 BLOCKCHAIN AGENCY EXPANDS SERVICES, TEAM HONG KONG, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Today, Amazix announced that it has selected Al Leong to head the agency's blockchain marketing services operations with a focus on expanding its services offering to include global blockchain marketing strategy consulting, market research, token economics and whitepaper development, branding, web design and development, design and creative management, public relations, and webinars to augment the agency's leadership position in blockchain social media and community management. "We are delighted to have Al join Amazix. His 3 decades of experience with Fortune 500 firms and agencies like Adobe, Apple, IBM, Motorola, HP, Disney, Sony, Siemens, Microsoft, Ogilvy, IDC, EY, LEK, governments like the BC Legislative Assembly and the US Department of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
