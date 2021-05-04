Former Carabinieri officer shot dead in Puglia (Di martedì 4 maggio 2021) ROME, MAY 4 - A Former Carabinieri police officer, Silvano Nestola, was shot read early on Tuesday in Copertino in the southern region of Puglia,, sources said. The 46 - year - old, who had been ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Former Carabinieri
Former Carabinieri officer shot dead in PugliaROME, MAY 4 - A former Carabinieri police officer, Silvano Nestola, was shot read early on Tuesday in Copertino in the southern region of Puglia,, sources said. The 46 - year - old, who had been stationed in the ...
We go from fuck off to you have no idea who I amLet the facts speak for themselves. Angelo Tofalo (39), M5s deputy, former undersecretary of Defence, didn't leave the apartment conferred to him (ratio officii) by the ... On the case, the Carabinieri ...
C'era una volta Palazzo Grazioli L'HuffPost
Former Carabinieri officer shot dead in PugliaROME, MAY 4 - A former Carabinieri police officer, Silvano Nestola, was shot read early on Tuesday in Copertino in the southern region of Puglia,, sources said. The 46-year-old, who had been stationed ...
Former CarabinieriSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Former Carabinieri