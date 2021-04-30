WisdomTree Announces First Quarter 2021 Results Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0 09 $0 08 | as adjusted

(Di venerdì 30 aprile 2021) NEW YORK, April 30,(GLOBE NEWSWIRE)Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF) today reported financialfor theof. $15.1 million net income ($12.5 1 ...method as it ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : WisdomTree Announces

lamiafinanza

In April 2021, we listed theBitcoin ETP on Börse Xetra; and we expanded the range of cryptocurrency ETPs available to European investors with the launch of theEthereum ETP (...