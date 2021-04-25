Breath of the Wild 2 e Splatoon 3 all'E3 2021? Insider anticipa grossi annunci da parte di Nintendo (Di domenica 25 aprile 2021) Secondo il recente report di un Insider, Nintendo starebbe pianificando un evento decisamente considerevole per il suo Direct dell'E3 2021, con tante notizie su Splatoon 3, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate e The Legend of Zelda. La notizia arriva dal noto leaker, specializzato in informazioni Nintendo, Samus Hunter: l'Insider ha messo le mani avanti, sostenendo che questi piani potrebbero subire dei ritardi o delle modifiche per via del COVID, ma che attualmente sono tutti pianificati. "Nintendo ha grossi progetti in cantiere per quest'anno, ma il COVID sta rendendo il tutto difficile da organizzare. Sfortunatamente, per colpa del numero di partner, non posso confermare se tutti i piani avranno luogo, lo sapremo solo il 6 maggio. Ho saputo che vogliono ... Leggi su eurogamer (Di domenica 25 aprile 2021) Secondo il recente report di unstarebbe pianificando un evento decisamente considerevole per il suo Direct dell'E3, con tante notizie su3, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate e The Legend of Zelda. La notizia arriva dal noto leaker, specializzato in informazioni, Samus Hunter: l'ha messo le mani avanti, sostenendo che questi piani potrebbero subire dei ritardi o delle modifiche per via del COVID, ma che attualmente sono tutti pianificati. "haprogetti in cantiere per quest'anno, ma il COVID sta rendendo il tutto difficile da organizzare. Sfortunatamente, per colpa del numero di partner, non posso confermare se tutti i piani avranno luogo, lo sapremo solo il 6 maggio. Ho saputo che vogliono ...

Advertising

Eurogamer_it : #BreathOfTheWild2 e #Splatoon3 all' #E32021? Insider anticipa grossi annunci da parte di #Nintendo. - top10games_it : Tra i più venduti nelle ultime 24H!! #5: TPLGO 24 pcs NFC Carte per Zelda Breath of The Wild Botw Switch/Wii U edi… - infoitscienza : Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 e Splatoon 3 all’E3 2021: insider svela i piani Nintendo – Notizia – Nintendo SwitchVide… - tokogiri : @ukjyo se hai giocato a breath of the wild, allora assolutamente hyrule warriors!! ci sono dei bei plot twist per la storia - FaithMo32722444 : THE BREATH ANSHSJSJ -