Breath of the Wild 2 e Splatoon 3 all' E3 2021? Insider anticipa grossi annunci da parte di Nintendo

Secondo il recente report di un Insider, Nintendo starebbe pianificando un evento decisamente ...

Breath of the Wild 2 e Splatoon 3 all'E3 2021? Insider anticipa grossi annunci da parte di Nintendo (Di domenica 25 aprile 2021) Secondo il recente report di un Insider, Nintendo starebbe pianificando un evento decisamente considerevole per il suo Direct dell'E3 2021, con tante notizie su Splatoon 3, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate e The Legend of Zelda. La notizia arriva dal noto leaker, specializzato in informazioni Nintendo, Samus Hunter: l'Insider ha messo le mani avanti, sostenendo che questi piani potrebbero subire dei ritardi o delle modifiche per via del COVID, ma che attualmente sono tutti pianificati. "Nintendo ha grossi progetti in cantiere per quest'anno, ma il COVID sta rendendo il tutto difficile da organizzare. Sfortunatamente, per colpa del numero di partner, non posso confermare se tutti i piani avranno luogo, lo sapremo solo il 6 maggio. Ho saputo che vogliono ...
