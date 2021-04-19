Soccer: Juve, Inter, Milan in breakaway Super League (Di lunedì 19 aprile 2021) Football is based on open competitions and sporting merit; it cannot be any other way," the statement said.. "The clubs concerned will be banned from playing in any other competition at domestic, ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Soccer: Juve, Inter, Milan in breakaway Super LeagueIn a joint statement, European soccer's governing body UEFA, the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC), the Lega Serie A and the football authorities of England and Spain threatened the breakaway clubs ...
Davide Arigò: 'Scelta definitiva con tante soddisfazioni, ma anche rimpianti'...realizzato dalla compagine biancazzurra nel primo turno di Coppa Italia contro la Katane Soccer. Ma ... dopo l'esperienza con la Juventus, gioca con Juve Stabia, Martina, Messina (5 presenze in B nel ...
Il più grande terremoto della storia recente del calcio. Anzi, del soccerPerò il calcio d'oggi è pure azienda, è soprattutto business. Anzi, del soccer. vedi letture. Superlega o Champions League? Il calcio, i trofei, sono di quelle dodici e di altre a rotazione, grandi te ...
Cos’è la Superlega e come cambia la Serie A senza Juventus, Inter e MilanLa Superlega non è più una fantasia. I top club europei hanno messo UEFA e FIFA davanti al fatto compiuto. Juventus, Milan e Inter usciranno dalla Serie A.
