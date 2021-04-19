Maria Elena Boschi : Il fidanzato Giulio Berruti vaccinato a 36 anniCovid-19 : Riaprire tutto avrà un costoScuola : I trasporti sono problemaTutto sullo streaming digitale: piattaforme, utilizzi e novità onlineCarmela Fiorentino : Chi era la collaboratrice di Domenica In morta ...Le vendite online per il Covid-19 : Allarme per 70mila negozi e ...Covid-19 : A rischio rinnovo patto AstraZenecaRisultati Serie A 31.ma giornata : Atalanta batte e sorpassa la ...Formula 1 : Max Verstappen trionfa a ImolaNavalny, Unione Europea chiede alla Russia la liberazione immediata

Lumen Appoints Annette Murphy as Managing Director for EMEA

New MD named as Lumen continues its transformative, customer first, business strategy to enable the 4th ...

LONDON, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today announced the appointment of Annette Murphy as Managing Director for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). She will be responsible for Lumen's overall business in this key region and supporting the company's customer base, with a customer first approach to optimize their success. In this role, Murphy will drive Lumen's EMEA business strategy and growth, leading teams across all go-to-market and operational functions, as well as working closely with the wider organization to ensure ...
