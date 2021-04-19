Lumen Appoints Annette Murphy as Managing Director for EMEA (Di lunedì 19 aprile 2021) New MD named as Lumen continues its transformative, customer first, business strategy to enable the 4th Industrial Revolution LONDON, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today announced the appointment of Annette Murphy as Managing Director for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). She will be responsible for Lumen's overall business in this key region and supporting the company's customer base, with a customer first approach to optimize their success. In this role, Murphy will drive Lumen's EMEA business strategy and growth, leading teams across all go-to-market and operational functions, as well as working closely with the wider organization to ensure ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
